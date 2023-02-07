Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest

Feb 7, 2023

On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:

C.G.S. 53a-155, Tampering With Physical Evidence

C.G.S. 53-20(a)(1), Intentional Cruelty to Persons

Mosley was unable to post a $25,000.00 court set bond and was transported to the Bridgeport Correctional Center (BCC), pending his scheduled arraignment at Derby Superior Court.

