Bridgeport News: Bus With SHU Students Collide With A Car

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 15, 2023

2023-04-15@7:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of students will have more than just their spring fling to remember as their bus collided with a vehicle at Capital and Lincoln Boulevard. All the students reported being uninjured.

We were able to see the city’s resources in action. Rescue Five utilized a set of dollies that went under the tires and allowed the firefighters to maneuver the car 45 degrees from the front of the bus. Firefighters then used their fairly new set of cordless Hurst Jaws of Life to remove the driver’s door to help get him out of the car. The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

