Ansonia News: Shootout on Main Street

Jun 22, 2023

#Ansonia CT–On June 22, 2023 at about 6:30 P.M., the Ansonia Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the parking lot of Rite Aid and Marshalls at 407 Main Street. The first officers on scene found a male suffering from a gunshot to the lower body. Medical personnel responded to the scene and the male was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the wound is not life threatening. The preliminary investigation showed there was a dispute between two males in the parking lot during which a handgun was displayed and one of the males was shot. The other male remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The handgun was recovered, all the involved parties have been identified and there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing and there are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

