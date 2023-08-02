Bridgeport News: Murphy Meets East End

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Wednesday met with members of the East End NRZ in Bridgeport to discuss their efforts to address the East End food desert by providing fresh vegetables to its 8,000 residents year-round, creating entrepreneurial opportunities to serve the regional fresh produce market, and supporting a healthier lifestyle for its community. The discussion will focus on the group’s successes since opening the market in 2019 and its plans to begin growing fresh vegetables in indoor growing environments in the community.