Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Murphy Meets East End

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 2, 2023

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Wednesday met with members of the East End NRZ in Bridgeport to discuss their efforts to address the East End food desert by providing fresh vegetables to its 8,000 residents year-round, creating entrepreneurial opportunities to serve the regional fresh produce market, and supporting a healthier lifestyle for its community. The discussion will focus on the group’s successes since opening the market in 2019 and its plans to begin growing fresh vegetables in indoor growing environments in the community.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

8/25 Crash

Aug 2, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Route 8/25 Crash

Aug 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Car Strikes House

Aug 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Disturbance

Aug 2, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

8/25 Crash

Aug 2, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Southport News: Fistycuffs

Aug 2, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Bobcat Sightings Surge in Westport

Aug 2, 2023 Stephen Krauchick