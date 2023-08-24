FAIRFIELD INAUGURIAL OKTOBERFESTWITH LIVE MUSIC AND GAMES ANNOUNCED

FAIRFIELD, CT — First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick is excited to announce the

Town’s first Oktoberfest on September 23

from 2:00 – 6:00 PM on Sanford Street. This

first of its kind outdoor event is a

partnership of the Parks & Recreation

Department, Experience Fairfield and

Fairfield Theatre Company.

Live music by Alpaca Gnomes will

provide entertainment along with axe

throwing and corn hole. A beer truck will

be on location, as well as local food trucks

with festive food offerings. Commemorative Fairfield Oktoberfest t-shirts and steins will

be available for purchase.

First Selectwoman Kupchick said, “In our effort to plan more community events for our

residents to enjoy, I want to thank our Parks & Recreation and Economic Development

Departments for working together to put together a festive and fun event this September.

I am looking forward to it and think we will have a great turnout.”



Community & Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart added, “This will be a

unique opportunity to gain marketing exposure at a brand new event that will draw a

crowd to our downtown. It’s always great to partner with FTC, one of the premier live

music venues in the State.”

