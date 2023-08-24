FAIRFIELD INAUGURIAL OKTOBERFESTWITH LIVE MUSIC AND GAMES ANNOUNCED

FAIRFIELD, CT — First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick is excited to announce the
Town’s first Oktoberfest on September 23
from 2:00 – 6:00 PM on Sanford Street. This
first of its kind outdoor event is a
partnership of the Parks & Recreation
Department, Experience Fairfield and
Fairfield Theatre Company.
Live music by Alpaca Gnomes will
provide entertainment along with axe
throwing and corn hole. A beer truck will
be on location, as well as local food trucks
with festive food offerings. Commemorative Fairfield Oktoberfest t-shirts and steins will
be available for purchase.
First Selectwoman Kupchick said, “In our effort to plan more community events for our
residents to enjoy, I want to thank our Parks & Recreation and Economic Development
Departments for working together to put together a festive and fun event this September.
I am looking forward to it and think we will have a great turnout.”
Community & Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart added, “This will be a
unique opportunity to gain marketing exposure at a brand new event that will draw a
crowd to our downtown. It’s always great to partner with FTC, one of the premier live
music venues in the State.”