Fairfield News: Interesting Start To The School Year

Aug 25, 2023

Press Release – Dear Fairfield Public School Families,

Today Fairfield staff met for Convocation to kick off another exciting school year. We heard from Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick and BOE Chair Jennifer Jacobsen, along with a special greeting from
US Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. We also welcomed new staff and celebrated longtime employees who have been with the district for 25 years.

Unfortunately, explicit, and inappropriate language of a sexual nature was displayed within a slideshow by the district’s keynote speaker, Dr. Derrick Gay. Fairfield Public Schools does not condone this behavior
and we will no longer be partnering with Dr. Derrick Gay pending a thorough investigation.
As always, our goal is to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all staff and students. We appreciate your understanding and support.
Michael J. Testani

