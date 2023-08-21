Not Your Average Nature Walk

On 08/18/2023 the Shelton Police Department arrested 28-year-old Matthew McGovern
of Shelton. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the walking trails in the
area of Wesley Drive in Shelton. At approximately 4:30 PM a mother, with her 5-year-
old son was walking in the trails and came upon a man with pants down and his penis
exposed. The complainant reported that the man appeared to be masturbating. The
Shelton Police were called and when they arrived, they observed the man with his pants
still down. The man was identified as McGovern and was taken into custody.
McGovern was charged with Public Indecency and Breach of Peace. He was released on
a $500.00 bond and given a Derby Superior court date of 09/01/2023.
