CONNECTICUT CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $1.7 MILLION FOR TRAFFIC & ROAD SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS & STUDIES

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds traffic safety projects that prevent fatalities, serious injuries

[HARTFORD, CT] – Today, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) and U.S. Representatives John B. Larson (D-CT), Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Jim Himes (D-CT), and Jahana Hayes (D-CT) announced $1.749 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support six traffic safety projects across Connecticut.

The funds are awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program established to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

“More people are dying on Connecticut’s roadways than ever before, and this $1.7 million in federal funding will help towns plan and make serious safety improvements to prevent these senseless tragedies from occurring,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “These critical projects target traffic and roadway issues at the local level so that Connecticut motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists can feel safer on the roads.”

“Every year during my Walk across the state, I’m reminded of how many roads in Connecticut are unsafe for pedestrians. It’s unacceptable that pedestrian fatalities in our state are at a 40-year high when we know how to prevent these deaths. This $1.75 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help towns across the state develop actionable plans to make their streets safer for pedestrians, bikers, and drivers,” said Sen. Chris Murphy.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was not only about rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure, it was about improving transportation safety,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro. “Accident rates in Connecticut are on the rise, and residents need safer communities. With this funding, the Naugatuck Council of Government will begin to enact their Vision Zero Action Plan which will create more accessible and inclusive transportation options aimed at making our communities walkable, healthy, and safer while supporting growth and opportunity.”

“Our state has lost hundreds of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians to tragic roadway incidents over the last two years,” said Rep. John Larson. “The Connecticut delegation worked hard to secure funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make traffic safety improvements that will save lives. These resources will allow West Hartford, Winchester, and Newington to adopt community-wide approaches to ensure safety on the roads, including through new infrastructure upgrades and technologies.”

“Safer streets will make commuting more accessible, equitable, and enjoyable for Connecticut residents,” said Rep. Jim Himes. “I’m thrilled that the Town of Greenwich and the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments are receiving federal funds to develop plans that prioritize preventing traffic accidents and providing safe roads for pedestrians and bikers.”

“The historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated $5 billion to the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. Connecticut will receive over $1 million to address critical roadway issues and make our communities safer,” said Rep. Jahana Hayes. “The Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments has been awarded over $300,000 to support the Vision Zero Action Plan, aimed at reducing deaths and serious injuries from traffic crashes, and Newtown is set to receive $80,000 to help create a transportation safety action plan. We fought hard for this win. Now, residents in my district will see change in their communities.”

The funding announced today will support the following regional and local projects:

$320,064 to the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments for the NVCOG Vision Zero Action Plan Update

$200,000 to the Town of Winchester for the SS4A Action Plan for the Town of Winchester

$80,000 to the Town of Newington for the SS4A Supplemental Planning Grant for the Cedar Street Corridor

$80,000 to the Town of Newtown for the Newtown Comprehensive Safe Streets Community Action Plan

$400,000 to the Town of Greenwich for the SS4A Planning Grant to Create A Transportation Safety Action Plan

$669,007 for the Town of West Hartford for the Speed Management Pilot Program

The SS4A program supports the Department of Transportation’s goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on our nation’s roadways. This comes at a time where traffic fatalities are at the highest level in decades.

In June 2023, Blumenthal reintroduced the Road to Zero resolution to reduce traffic fatalities and improve roadway safety for drivers, passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and others on the road. Introduction of the resolution follows yesterday’s announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that over 9,000 people died in traffic crashes during the first three months of 2023. By improving data collection and promoting access to safe, reliable transportation, the Road to Zero resolution aims to end roadway fatalities by 2050.

Traffic fatalities are the leading cause of death for Americans under 54, killing over 100 people every day.