U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) have reintroduced the bipartisan Preventing Opportunities for Teen E-Cigarette and Tobacco Addiction (PROTECT) Act to combat the rising usage of harmful e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco products among American youth. This legislation aims to address the adverse effects of nicotine found in these products on long-term health and adolescent brain development. The bill has received strong support from various policymakers and organizations, acknowledging the urgent need to counter the escalating public health crisis stemming from widespread teen e-cigarette use.

Senator Blumenthal highlighted the urgency of preventing another generation from falling victim to tobacco addiction, emphasizing the detrimental effects posed by e-cigarettes and deceptive marketing strategies used by manufacturers. Representative Wasserman Schultz echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the bill’s crucial role in providing tools to combat the profit-driven push by the e-cigarette and tobacco industries to target and addict young people. The PROTECT Act would allocate $500 million over five years to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to enhance research, education, and messaging about the risks of tobacco products, offering grants and resources for organizations focused on reducing youth e-cigarette use.

Endorsed by organizations such as the American Lung Association, American Heart Association, and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, the PROTECT Act aims to counter the epidemic of youth vaping, acknowledged as a significant public health concern. Leaders from these endorsing organizations have emphasized the urgency of ending the crisis through independent research and effective interventions while praising the bill’s measures to address youth e-cigarette addiction and cessation strategies, aiming to prevent the initiation of vaping among minors and aid in overcoming nicotine addiction.