Bridgeport News: Shooting

On December 22, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm Bridgeport Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Dekalb Avenue on the report of a party shot. Police arrived on scene and located the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital via AMR Ambulance for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound (graze) to the head.

The Detective Bureau responded and took charge of the investigation. The scene was processed, evidence was collected, and interviews were conducted.

The victim has been identified as a 21-year-old Naugatuck man. The victim was seated in a parked car, with friends from the Dekalb Avenue neighborhood, when he shot. The victim and his friends were able to make it inside a residence on Dekalb Avenue and call police. This appears to be an isolated occurrence.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective Kenneth McKenna, at 203-581-5245. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.