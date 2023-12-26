Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shooting

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 26, 2023

On December 22, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm Bridgeport Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Dekalb Avenue on the report of a party shot.  Police arrived on scene and located the victim.   The victim was transported to an area hospital via AMR Ambulance for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound (graze) to the head. 

The Detective Bureau responded and took charge of the investigation.  The scene was processed, evidence was collected, and interviews were conducted.

The victim has been identified as a 21-year-old Naugatuck man.  The victim was seated in a parked car, with friends from the Dekalb Avenue neighborhood, when he shot.  The victim and his friends were able to make it inside a residence on Dekalb Avenue and call police.  This appears to be an isolated occurrence. 

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective Kenneth McKenna, at 203-581-5245.  Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

Dec 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Dec 22, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Dec 19, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shooting

Dec 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

State Police Holiday Stats

Dec 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

State Police Holiday Stats

Dec 25, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Disabled Amtrak Train

Dec 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick