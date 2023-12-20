Missing Bridgeport Woman Found Deceased

On December 16, 2023, 70-year-old Veronica Young was reported missing by family members. Veronica was last seen on video in downtown Bridgeport (100 block of Fairfield Avenue) on December 15, 2023, at approximately 4:00 pm. (Friday – late afternoon).

On December 16, 2023, a silver alert was implemented by the CT Department of Public Safety.

On December 19, 2023, at approximately 8:45 am an unidentified deceased female was located at 10 Barnum Dyke Bridgeport.

This afternoon the deceased female was identified by family members as Mrs. Veronica Young. On behalf of Chief Porter and the Bridgeport Police Department’s (BPD) our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mrs. Young.

The BPD Forensic Identification Unit has processed the scene, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has transported the deceased to their office located in Farmington CT. The OCME will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

The facts and circumstances surrounding this incident are being thoroughly investigated by the Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau and the OCME. Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the case officer, Detective Kateema Riettie, at (203) 581-5253 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.