Celtic Music: Stories & History with Jeff Snow at the Stratford Library

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford will offer a special music history concert, “Celtic Music: Stories & History with Jeff Snow”, on Tuesday, March 19 at 7 pm. The concert is free and open to the public.

Musician and raconteur Jeff Snow combines the music, stories and a wee bit of history from Scotland, Ireland and England into a concert event that has music lovers on the edge of their seats. Growing up as the son of a drummer in a Bagpipe band and in a home where older Celtic songs were the everyday sounds, Jeff Snow developed a love for this special music. The magical sounds from the instruments coupled with vocals and Snow’s love and knowledge of his Scottish heritage create a delightful program of traditional and original tunes and songs.Much of the history of Scotland, England and Ireland is preserved in song. Hearing those stories along with the songs educate as well as entertain.

“Celtic Music: Stories & History with Jeff Snow” will take place in the Stratford Library Lovell Room from 7-8 pm on March 19. Doors open at 6:30 pm. General seating.

For further information call the library at: 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.