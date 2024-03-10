Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Pool Room Fire Incident at Homewood Suites

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 9, 2024

2024-03-09@7:37pm–#Stratford CT– On March 9, 2024, at 7:37 pm, in Stratford, CT, firefighters responded to a reported fire at Homewood Suites located at 6905 Main Street. The incident originated in the pool room, which appears to be separate from the hotel rooms. Firefighters are currently addressing complications with the electrical system and working to pinpoint the root cause. During their investigation, they uncovered a fire within a wall. The fire marshal has been summoned to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Stratford News: Pedestrian Struck

Mar 3, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Westport Author Hilary Burns at Stratford Library March 10“Meet-the-Author” Event is Special for “Women’s History Month”

Mar 3, 2024 Alex
Stratford

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Feb 25, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Pool Room Fire Incident at Homewood Suites

Mar 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

8/25 3 Car Crash

Mar 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Jump From The 6th Floor

Mar 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Trumbull

ViewerCam Crashes

Mar 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick