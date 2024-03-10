Pool Room Fire Incident at Homewood Suites

2024-03-09@7:37pm–#Stratford CT– On March 9, 2024, at 7:37 pm, in Stratford, CT, firefighters responded to a reported fire at Homewood Suites located at 6905 Main Street. The incident originated in the pool room, which appears to be separate from the hotel rooms. Firefighters are currently addressing complications with the electrical system and working to pinpoint the root cause. During their investigation, they uncovered a fire within a wall. The fire marshal has been summoned to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.