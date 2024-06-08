Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

LEGO Spike Essential Kits at Stratford Library

Jun 8, 2024

The Stratford Library Children’s Department has announced the purchase of 6 LEGO Spike Essential Kits for their young patrons. The new purchase was made possible from a grant received from the Stratford Rotary Cl
The kits come with everything children need to build their LEGO project. Using a Chromebook, children follow instructions and, upon finishing, they are then able to program their project to move. The Children’s Department is planning two related events this summer on Tuesday, June 11 at 4 pm and Saturday, August 24 at 2:30 pm. Registration required online: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

