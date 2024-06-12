Stratford Library Celebrates “On Juneteenth”

Dr. Immacula Cann Is Guest Speaker on June 19

The Stratford Library Reference Department will present “On Juneteenth” on Monday, June 19 from 7-8 pm. The program is held in conjunction with the nationwide observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

Guest speaker for “On Juneteenth” is Dr. Immacula Cann, Grand Marshall for the annual Juneteenth parade held at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to Dr. Cann, “It is a tremendous honor to be recognized and to be the spokesperson for Juneteenth. Juneteenth is so much more than a parade. It’s an American holiday – not just for Black people – and it’s an opportunity to raise awareness and to bring the message of hope that we are all in this together, that we are more connected.”

Cann will present a PowerPoint presentation for her Library talk. She is a Board Certified Psychiatric and Mental Health Registered Nurse, with a Doctorate of Nursing Practice Degree. She has chosen mental health and trauma in the minority community as the 2024 theme. “On Juneteenth” begins at 7 pm on June 19 in the Stratford Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room. It is free, and open to the public. For further information

visit the Library website: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/11437348 or call: 203.385.4164.

