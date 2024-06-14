FARMER’S MARKET SET TO OPEN FOR SEASON AT PARADISE GREEN ON MONDAY, JUNE 17, RAIN OR SHINE

The Paradise Green Farmer’s Market is set to open for the season on Monday, June 17th on Paradise Green,121 Huntington Road in Stratford. The market will run every Monday until the end of October from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, rain or shine. Parking is available at the Stratford Baptist Church and all along Main Street in the retail center. As in previous years, Connecticut-grown produce, local meats, fish, cheeses, baked goods, and crafts will be featured. In addition to purchasing locally grown and made products, the market continues to be a great place to hang out with friends and neighbors and socialize. Creative art activities for kids are available every week! While live music is not provided weekly, recorded music is available each week.

Mayor Laura R. Hoydick commented, “The Paradise Green Farmer’s Market has become a staple of the summer and early fall seasons here in Stratford. I love that each week the market provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to find unique crafts, delicious and Connecticut-grown produce, and more! It is also a fun way to take a break and get outside, meet old and new friends, and generally enjoy the beauty of the Green. Many thanks to the various vendors for sharing their goods with our community, and special thanks to the market’s manager, Tom Dillon, for his commitment to making the Paradise Green Farmer’s Market a success every season!”

“Find yourself in paradise every Monday afternoon! Farm Fresh food and fun for the kids is just the start at the Farmer’s Market! A full variety of fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, baked goods and much more will be up for offer! Grab the kids, call your friends, and bang on the neighbor’s door and head for the market starting June 17!” said Tom Dillon, the market’s manager.

For more information visit paradisegreenmarket.com