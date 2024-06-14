

On June 13, 2024, search warrants were executed on Dennis Lewis’ person, his vehicle and his residence at 46 Kingsbury Road, Bridgeport.

The execution of these search warrants resulted in the arrests of Dennis Lewis and his roommate Nyasha Jermaine.

Both Dennis Lewis and Nyasha Jermaine are convicted felons.

Dennis Lewis is charged with Illegal Operation of a Drug Factory and 2 counts of Illegal Sales of a Narcotic Substance. He is being held in lieu of a $500,000.00 bond.

Nyasha Jermaine is charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Transfer of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Illegal Operation of a Drug factory and 2 counts of Illegal Sales of a Narcotic Substance. He is being held in lieu of a $750,000.00 bond.