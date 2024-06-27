“MERRY WIVES” AT STRATFORD LIBRARY JULY 12-14

Hudson Shakespeare Production Will Have a 1950s Vibe

The Hudson Shakespeare Company returns to the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford July 12-14 with the comedic romp, William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” set to bopping 50s hits and given a sitcom-style makeover ala “I Love Lucy”. The performance, held outside in the Library’s Courtyard, is free and open to the public.

“The Merry Wives of Windsor” finds sometime crook Falstaff (Billy Anderson) and his crew of greasers decide to take a summer vacation from their usual bar hopping and petty larcenies, in the sleepy country town of Windsor. Running low on cash, Falstaff tells his crew to get lost and decides to court and con two local rich wives, Mistresses Ford (Noelle Fair) and Mistress Page (Carol Palumbo). The two women both receive the same “love letter” from Falstaff with only their name changed. The ladies compare notes and decide to play along to give Falstaff a taste of his own medicine. Falstaff’s jilted cronies decide to tell the women’s husbands of the plot. The laid back Master Page (David S. Donnelly) thinks it’s all a laugh, but the tightly wound Master Ford (CJ Nolan) does not. Ford, always thinking the wives are up to no good, dons a goofy disguise and alias called “Master Brook” to ensure he can catch Falstaff and his wife together. Meanwhile, the Pages’ daughter, Anne (Allison Ziegler), is being sought after as a marriage match between two rich suitors: Doctor Caius (Sabrina Lingenfelter) and Slender (Isaiah Rodriguez), nephew to Roberta Shallow (Laima Rastenis), the local justice of the peace. Anne, however, only has eyes for the shy and sweet Fenton (Eilis Garcia) who can’t seem to stand up to her father. Trying to keep the peace are Welsh Parson Sir Hugh (Leslie Jones) and the Host of the Garter Inn (Cheyenne Perez). Trying to guide Fenton and Anne together is the scheming and flirtatious Mistress Quickly (Joan Barere). How will Mistress Page and Mistress Ford turn the tables on Falstaff while keeping the jealous Master Ford off their trail? Can Anne dodge the would-be suitors and get together with Fenton? Come and find out at the Stratford Library and enjoy this gag-a minute romp set to various 1950s hits.

“The Merry Wives of Windsor” will be presented at the Stratford Library on Friday, July 12 at 6pm with 2pm matinees on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14. The play will be presented in the courtyard in the rear of the library with parking in the adjacent Baldwin Center. Patrons are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket to spread. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be presented in the library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room. Admission is free and open to the public. No reservations required.

For further information call the Stratford Library at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.