STRATFORD LIBRARY KIDS EVENTS IN OCTOBER

UPDATED INFORMATION!

October Storytimes

The Stratford Library Children’s Department offers weekly storytimes for children. Storytimes meet at 10:30 a.m. On Mondays, Toddler Time meets for ages 0-2. On Tuesdays, Preschool Storytime is for ages 3-5. Baby Lapsit takes place on Thursdays for babies 0-18 months, and Friday Fun offers stories and songs for ages 1-5. Enjoy early literacy activities and meet other families at Library storytimes! Registration is required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Appropriate Use of Technology With Young Children

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer a program on how to help young children use technology safely. Join us on Friday, October 4 at 11 a.m. in the Children’s Department, following the Friday Fun storytime. This program will be presented by Cooperative Education Services (CES) Trumbull. For more information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Treehouse Science: Snap Circuits

Join us at the Stratford Library Children’s Department Treehouse STEAM Table for some fun on Friday, October 4 at 3:30 p.m. for children ages 8-12. Come learn about electronics using Snap Circuits. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Preschool Art

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer a Preschool Art program on Saturday, October 5 at 2:30 p.m. for ages 3-7. Join us for some messy art fun! Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Mask Making Workshop

Join The Stratford Library Children’s Department for a Mask Making Workshop on Tuesday, October 8 at 4 p.m. for children in grades 5-8. Learn about West African culture by creating your own mask using found objects and recycled materials. All are welcome. This program is sponsored by Roz & Bud Siegel and the Staff at the Westport Library. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Kids Podcasting Club

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer a Podcasting Club for children ages 7-13 and a parent/guardian. This club will meet on Wednesday, October 9 at 6 p.m. Librarians and uCreate volunteers will help children record stories, book recommendations, insights, and more! Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Young Reader’s Book Club Pick Up

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer a young reader’s book club kit for grades 2-5. This month’s book will be Ranger in Time: Escape From the Great Earthquake. Pickups for the book kit will begin on Thursday, October 10, and the discussion will take place on November 7 at 6 p.m. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

LEGO Club

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer LEGO Club on Monday, October 14 at 4 p.m. for ages 5-12. Come build some LEGO creations with friends! LEGO Club will meet in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Ready for Kindergarten Grab ‘n’ Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Department is offering Ready for Kindergarten grab ‘n’ go activity kits for children ages 3-5. Each month’s kit will offer a different activity to prepare your preschooler for Kindergarten. Pick up for the October activity kit will begin on Wednesday, October 16. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Read To a Therapy Dog

The Stratford Library Children’s Department is offering children ages 6-12 reading time with Tucker the therapy dog on Wednesday, October 16 at 4:30 p.m. Each child registered gets a fifteen-minute time slot. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Junior Scientists: Balloon Cars

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer a Junior Scientists Grab ‘n’ Go kit on Balloon Cars. Families with children ages 4-7 are welcome to register for the kit. Pickups begin on Thursday, October 17. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Book Scientists

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer Book Scientist kits for children ages 3-12. Each kit includes books and activities. Books are selected based on the participating child’s age. This month, the theme is Nocturnal Animals (October 18). Return the Library books when they are due and keep everything else! Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Treefort Science: Board Games

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer Treefort activities for children ages 5-7 on Friday, October 18 at 3:30 p.m. This month’s theme is board games. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Science Club: Planetary Trivia

Join the Stratford Library Children’s Department for our brand new Science Club, with a different activity every month. October’s session will be Planetary Trivia. The fun begins on Tuesday, October 22 at 6 p.m. for ages 7-12. Take a mini tour of our solar system and then participate in a fun trivia game against your friends. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Math Grab ‘n’ Go: Measurements

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer a math grab ‘n’ go kit about measurements! Families with children ages 5-8 are welcome to sign up. Pick up for kits begins on Wednesday, October 23. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Room on the Broom Story & Craft

Join us for a special October story time featuring the book Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson on Thursday, October 24 at 6 p.m. Children ages 5-8 are welcome to register. After the story, there will be a snack along with a craft. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Learn to Crochet

The Stratford Library Children’s Department is offering beginner’s crochet lessons on Saturday, October 26 at 11 a.m. All patrons ages 9 and up are welcome, and supplies are provided. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Piano w/ Friends: Abba

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer Piano with Friends: Abba class on Saturday, October 26 at 2:30 p.m. for children ages 7-12. Learn how to read sheet music and find keys on a music keyboard (class does not replace professional piano lessons). Participants must have attended at least one Music Basics class to join this session. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Nutmeg Book Group

The Stratford Library Children’s Department is offering the Nutmeg Book Group for readers in grades 4 to 6. October’s pick will be Loki: A Bad God’s Guide to Being Good by Louie Stowell. Read the book, then join us for a book discussion on Monday, October 28 at 6 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room. Books are provided to registered participants courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Dia De Los Muertos Drop-in Craft

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with the Stratford Library Children’s Department on Tuesday, October 29 from 6-7 p.m. Ages 5-12 are welcome to drop in to create sugar skull crafts. No registration required. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Kids Halloween Parade

The Stratford Library Children’s Department is offering a Halloween parade through the library for all kids under 12 on Wednesday, October 30 at 3 p.m. Put on your costume and join us for some spooky fun! The parade will begin in the Children’s Department and end in the Lovell Room with a spooky dance party. No registration required. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Karaoke w/ Friends: Disney Songs

The Stratford Library Children’s Department is offering Karaoke with Friends: Disney Songs on Wednesday, October 30 at 6:30 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Participants must have attended at least one previous karaoke session to join this event. Registration is required. To register, visit stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.