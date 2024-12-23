DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Public Schools is taking a proactive step to address chronic absenteeism and improve student outcomes with its Attendance Task Force, which launched earlier this month. This initiative brings together district leaders, school administrators, educators, parents, and community organizations to develop strategies aimed at reducing chronic absenteeism and fostering student success.

Currently, 29% of Bridgeport Public Schools students are identified as chronically absent, with high schools facing the greatest challenges. The task force aims to reduce chronic absenteeism to pre-COVID levels, which were 19%, by addressing barriers to attendance, improving student engagement, and fostering stronger community-school collaboration.

Organizations participating in the task force include LifeBridge Community Services and United Way, alongside district leaders and school staff, all working together to create meaningful solutions for families and students.

Key areas of focus for the task force include:

• Identifying Barriers: Addressing factors like transportation issues, childcare challenges, social media threats, and language barriers.

• Community Engagement: Expanding partnerships with local organizations to provide resources and support for families.

• Innovative Solutions: Exploring flexible scheduling, home visit programs, and targeted 9th-grade transition initiatives.

“This task force represents a collaborative effort to ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed,” said Dr. Royce Avery, acting superintendent. “By engaging our community at every level, we can remove the obstacles that prevent our students from attending school consistently and thriving academically.”

The Attendance Task Force will meet monthly to analyze data, propose interventions, and track progress. Immediately the next steps include a review of absentee data, and the development of actionable plans tailored to the unique needs of Bridgeport students.