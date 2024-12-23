DoingItLocal



1/8: 4:30-6:00 pm: Teen Vision Board

The New Year is upon us so let’s take some time to create some goals to look

forward to. Come by the Teen Department and create your vision board and enjoy

a few snacks. Grades 6-12. No registration required.

1/9: 4-6:00 pm: Throwback Thursday Teen Movie Night: Bring It On

Come lay back and watch a throwback movie at the library with friends. Snacks

and refreshments provided. Location: Lovell Room. Grades 6-12. No registration

required.

1/10: Mid-Term Stress Buster Kit Grab N’ Go Kit

Help yourself to a few stress busters to get you through mid-terms. Kits include:

stress ball, note cards, erasers, pencils, mini post-its, highlighter, mints (for

concentration), and granola bar for energy. (Midterms begin 1/21). Location: Teen

Department. Grades 6-12. No registration; while supplies last.

1/14: 4-5:00 pm: Food Fear Factor

Do you consider yourself an adventurous eater? Are you up to the challenge of

eating mystery foods to win prizes? See how far you get and test your fears at the

program…if you dare. (Please note this activity may contain allergens including but

not limited to dairy, egg, gluten, peanuts, tree nuts, and others). Location: Lovell

Room. Grades 6-12. Registration Required.

1/15: Express Yourself

Are you into drawing or writing? Come express yourself each month with fun

prompts to get you started. At the end of each session you will have the

opportunity to share your work with the group. Notebooks provided. Location:

Board Room. Grades 8-12.

1/21: 3:30-4:30 pm: MLK Jr. “Be the Dream” Bracelets

Let’s celebrate MLK, Jr. Day together. Snack on some yummy brownies while we

make beaded “Be the Dream” bracelets or make a bracelet of your own design.

Snacks provided. No registration; while supplies last. Location: Lovell Room.

Grades 6-12.

1/28: 3:30-4:30 pm: Teen Silent Book Club

Enjoy reading whatever you choose in a quiet space with other teens. When

everyone is finished there is the option to discuss what you’ve read. Snacks

provided. Location: Board Room. Grades 8-12. No registration required.

1/30: 3:30-5:00 pm: Book-Pin Bowling

Yes, that’s right! We are bowling in the library-kind of! Teams will compete for the

BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. No registration required. Location: Lovell

Room. Grades 6-12. Snacks provided.

