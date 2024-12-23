DoingItLocal

1/8: 4:30-6:00 pm: Teen Vision Board
The New Year is upon us so let’s take some time to create some goals to look
forward to. Come by the Teen Department and create your vision board and enjoy
a few snacks. Grades 6-12. No registration required.
1/9: 4-6:00 pm: Throwback Thursday Teen Movie Night: Bring It On
Come lay back and watch a throwback movie at the library with friends. Snacks
and refreshments provided. Location: Lovell Room. Grades 6-12. No registration
required.
1/10: Mid-Term Stress Buster Kit Grab N’ Go Kit
Help yourself to a few stress busters to get you through mid-terms. Kits include:
stress ball, note cards, erasers, pencils, mini post-its, highlighter, mints (for
concentration), and granola bar for energy. (Midterms begin 1/21). Location: Teen
Department. Grades 6-12. No registration; while supplies last.
1/14: 4-5:00 pm: Food Fear Factor
Do you consider yourself an adventurous eater? Are you up to the challenge of
eating mystery foods to win prizes? See how far you get and test your fears at the
program…if you dare. (Please note this activity may contain allergens including but
not limited to dairy, egg, gluten, peanuts, tree nuts, and others). Location: Lovell
Room. Grades 6-12. Registration Required.
1/15: Express Yourself
Are you into drawing or writing? Come express yourself each month with fun
prompts to get you started. At the end of each session you will have the
opportunity to share your work with the group. Notebooks provided. Location:
Board Room. Grades 8-12.
1/21: 3:30-4:30 pm: MLK Jr. “Be the Dream” Bracelets
Let’s celebrate MLK, Jr. Day together. Snack on some yummy brownies while we
make beaded “Be the Dream” bracelets or make a bracelet of your own design.
Snacks provided. No registration; while supplies last. Location: Lovell Room.
Grades 6-12.
1/28: 3:30-4:30 pm: Teen Silent Book Club
Enjoy reading whatever you choose in a quiet space with other teens. When
everyone is finished there is the option to discuss what you’ve read. Snacks
provided. Location: Board Room. Grades 8-12. No registration required.
1/30: 3:30-5:00 pm: Book-Pin Bowling
Yes, that’s right! We are bowling in the library-kind of! Teams will compete for the
BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. No registration required. Location: Lovell
Room. Grades 6-12. Snacks provided.