Golf Galaxy Burglary Suspect Surrenders After $23K Theft

Norwalk, CT – On February 17, 2025, Norwalk Police responded to a burglary at Golf Galaxy on Connecticut Avenue, where approximately $23,000 worth of golf clubs were reported stolen. Detectives launched an investigation into the break-in and determined it was part of a broader pattern of commercial burglaries targeting golf equipment retailers across New York and Connecticut.

With assistance from the New York State Police, Norwalk detectives identified 41-year-old Matthew Berman as a suspect in the case. Authorities say Berman has been tied to multiple thefts involving high-end golf merchandise, leading to significant losses for businesses in the region.

After developing probable cause, Norwalk Police obtained an arrest warrant. On the morning of June 25, 2025, Berman turned himself in to Detective Bryce, who led the investigation. He was charged with Burglary, Larceny in the First Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. Berman was held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 9, 2025.

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.norwalkpd.com or via text by sending “NORWALKPD” and your message to TIP411 (847411).