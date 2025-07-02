Live Grenade Found in Norwalk

On Monday, June 30, 2025, officers from the Norwalk Police Patrol Division were dispatched to

two separate locations in response to reports of found hand grenades.

At 10:21 AM, officers responded to a residence on St. Mary’s Lane, where a resident discovered

a grenade on the side of the road. Later that day, at 3:30 PM, officers were dispatched to a

residence on Wolfpit Avenue after a grenade was located in the backyard of the property.



During both incidents, patrol officers and supervisors secured the areas, and the Stamford Police

Department Bomb Squad was notified and responded to assist.

The investigations revealed the grenade located on St. Mary’s Lane was disabled and inert. The

grenade located on Wolfpit Avenue was confirmed to be live and was safely removed by the

bomb squad. A Norwalk Police Department Explosive Detection Dog and his handler conducted

a sweep of the surrounding area, and no additional devices were located.



The Norwalk Police Department would like to thank the Stamford Police Department for their

prompt and professional assistance.