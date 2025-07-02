Negligent Firearm Storage Leads to Arrest in Norwalk

2025-06-27@Norwalk CT – Norwalk Police arrested 37-year-old Alaina Jones following an investigation into two stolen Glock 9mm handguns from her home. Detectives determined that the firearms were not securely stored, despite two juveniles living in the residence. The guns were later recovered by Stamford Police, and two male suspects were arrested. Jones was charged with risk of injury to a child, interfering with an officer, and negligent storage of a firearm. She was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 11, 2025.

Post navigation