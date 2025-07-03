Reckless Joyride Ends in Arrest for Stolen Car Duo in Norwalk

Norwalk Police arrested Nevaeh Williams, 19, and a juvenile following a dangerous pursuit involving a stolen vehicle on the Stroffolino Bridge. Officers attempted to safely contain the car due to heavy traffic and pedestrians nearby, but the juvenile driver reversed recklessly, nearly hitting a cruiser and drove into oncoming traffic. Police made controlled contact to stop the vehicle, after which both suspects fled on foot into Veterans Park. Officers quickly apprehended the juvenile driver and Williams without incident. Both face charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with police.

