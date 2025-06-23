Westport Police Department Arrests Residential Burglary Suspect



(Westport, CT) On June 21, 2025, at approximately 0240 hours, Westport Police responded to a residence on Riverside Avenue for a report from an out-of-town homeowner that there was an unknown male in his home.

Through his Blink security system, the homeowner observed and provided real-time updates to police about the unauthorized male in his home.

Officers immediately responded, surrounded the area, and located an unlocked, sliding glass door. The suspect unintentionally made himself visible on the third-floor balcony to officers and quickly retreated into the house.

Westport officers, with the assistance of a Connecticut State Police Trooper with K9 Gatti and a Norwalk officer with K9 Kato, entered the home in search of the suspect.

Norwalk Officer and K9 Kato located the suspect hiding in a closet where he was immediately taken into custody. The suspect, who was identified as Daniel S. Abraham (DOB 01/04/1973), had jewelry in his possession, which was later identified as stolen property from the residence.

Daniel S. Abraham was charged with CGS 53a-101, Burglary in the First Degree, and CGS 53a-125, Larceny in the Fourth Degree. Mr. Abraham is being held in police custody on a $100,000.00 bond. He is assigned a court date of June 23, 2024, at Stamford Superior Court.

The Westport Police Department reminds residents to lock their homes and vehicles, stay vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the police.

The Westport Police Department also thanks the Connecticut State Police and Norwalk Police K-9 Units for their assistance.