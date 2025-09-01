ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STOPS $184 MILLION CUT TO AMERICORPS SERVICE PROGRAMS

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced the Trump Administration will fully release all withheld AmeriCorps funds, following a lawsuit brought by Connecticut, 23 other states and the District of Columbia. The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) agreed to release over $184 million in funding for service programs across the country. OMB’s attempted cuts threatened the survival of those programs and the well-being of those who depend on them.

“In the face of what would have been a blistering legal defeat, the Trump Administration chose not to defend the indefensible and will now finally release all $184 million in AmeriCorps funding. This is a good day for programs across Connecticut that have helped stock our food pantries, tutored our kids, assisted homebound seniors, supported our veterans, and helped combat the opioid epidemic. These cuts were irrational, cruel and lawless, and deeply hurtful to people and communities across Connecticut,” said Attorney General Tong.

On April 29, Attorney General Tong and the coalition challenged the administration’s plans to eliminate nearly 90 percent of AmeriCorps’ workforce, abruptly cancel its contracts, and close $400 million worth of AmeriCorps-supported programs. In June, the Court granted a preliminary injunction that reinstated hundreds of AmeriCorps programs that were unlawfully cancelled and barred AmeriCorps from making similar cuts without formal rulemaking. Despite the order, OMB continued to withhold over $184 million intended for outstanding service programs, including AmeriCorps Seniors programs, and many programs funded with highly competitive federal grants. The coalition filed an amended complaint in July to add OMB as a defendant. On August 8, the coalition then filed a motion for preliminary injunction, seeking an order to stop OMB from withholding the funds.

On Thursday, August 28, when OMB’s response for these actions was due in Court, the Trump Administration instead agreed to fully release the previously withheld funds as quickly as possible.

This relief means that service programs across the country will be protected from the administration’s devastating attempted cuts. AmeriCorps supports national and state community service programs by funding and placing volunteers in local and national organizations that address critical community needs. Organizations rely on support from AmeriCorps to recruit, place, and supervise AmeriCorps members nationwide.

As of the 2024 program year, AmeriCorps engaged 2,255 members and volunteers across 253 service locations throughout Connecticut, contributing to a total investment of $12.4 million in the state. Locally, AmeriCorps programs secured over $2.9 million in external funding from businesses, foundations, public agencies, and other sources across Connecticut. This local investment amplified community impact and enhanced the value of taxpayer contributions.

AmeriCorps programs in Connecticut address critical community needs through various initiatives:

• Education: Members support early childhood education, literacy programs, and college readiness initiatives.

• Public Health: Volunteers engage in health education, nutrition assistance, and mental health support services.

• Economic Opportunity: Programs focus on workforce development, financial literacy, and housing assistance.

• Disaster Services: Members assist in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts.

• Environmental Stewardship: Initiatives include conservation projects and environmental education.

• Veterans and Military Families: AmeriCorps Seniors organizes and manages Veterans Coffeehouses across the state. These gatherings offer veterans and their families a welcoming environment to connect, share experiences, and access essential resources.

Attorney General Tong was joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawai‛i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania in filing the lawsuit.