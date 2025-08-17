CTDOT, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz, Law Enforcement Address Sharp Rise in Bicycle Fatalities

In response to an alarming increase in bicycle-related fatalities across Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), together with Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, today held a press conference to call attention to the troubling trend and outline critical steps being taken to improve safety for all road users.

So far in 2025, preliminary CTDOT data show six bicyclist fatalities — already exceeding the annual totals for 2021 through 2024, and matching the number of cyclist deaths reported in all of 2020. In addition, there have been 21 serious injuries and 102 minor injuries involving cyclists statewide this year.

“This is a crisis that demands immediate attention,” said CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Every number in this data represents a human being whose life was cut short, or someone who will live with lasting injuries. We need everyone — drivers and cyclists — to commit to safer habits starting today.”

“Whether you are behind the wheel or on two wheels, we all have the same goal: to get home safely,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “These numbers are unacceptable, and we must work together to stop this trend.”

The press conference, held at Charles Wright Elementary School in Wethersfield, featured local and state traffic safety advocates, law enforcement leaders, and community members who reinforced the importance of improved infrastructure, education, and behavioral change.

The event highlighted the latest outreach efforts being deployed across Connecticut to promote safer streets. For motorists, the focus is on increased awareness, caution, and respecting cyclists’ right to share the road. For cyclists, CTDOT is emphasizing helmet use, high visibility gear, and defensive riding practices.

According to state law, many electric bicycles (e-bikes), including pedal-assist models (pedelecs), are legally classified as bicycles. This means they are included in crash and fatality statistics when operated on public roads. For reporting purposes, a bicycle includes all pedal-powered vehicles such as bicycles, tricycles, and unicycles. Starting this fall, Connecticut’s new safety laws will require helmets for all cyclists under 18, all e-bike riders regardless of age, and all motorcyclists and moped riders under 21.

The state of Connecticut continues to collaborate with community partners, schools, and law enforcement agencies to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on its roads. Officials today called on all residents to take action — whether through education, enforcement, or personal responsibility.

For more information on bicycle safety and related resources:

CTDOT Bicycle & Pedestrian Resources: drivetosavelivesct.com

NHTSA Bicycle Safety: nhtsa.gov/bicycle-safety