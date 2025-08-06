Norwalk

Norwalk Police Bust Smokey Bear Smoke Shop for Illegal Cannabis Sales

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 6, 2025

On August 1, 2025, Norwalk Police Special Services executed a search and seizure warrant at Smokey Bear Smoke Shop on North Main Street as part of an investigation into unlicensed cannabis sales. Officers seized THC gummies, marijuana cigarettes, bags of marijuana, and nitrous oxide canisters. Cielo Davila, 24, of Stamford, was arrested and charged with violating restricted substances laws, sale of less than one kilo of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Davila was released on a $1,000 bond and is due in court on August 15, 2025.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

