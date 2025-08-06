Norwalk Police Bust Smokey Bear Smoke Shop for Illegal Cannabis Sales

On August 1, 2025, Norwalk Police Special Services executed a search and seizure warrant at Smokey Bear Smoke Shop on North Main Street as part of an investigation into unlicensed cannabis sales. Officers seized THC gummies, marijuana cigarettes, bags of marijuana, and nitrous oxide canisters. Cielo Davila, 24, of Stamford, was arrested and charged with violating restricted substances laws, sale of less than one kilo of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Davila was released on a $1,000 bond and is due in court on August 15, 2025.