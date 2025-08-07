Three Arrested in Norwalk Drug Investigation Spanning Fairfield County

Over several months, Norwalk Police Department’s Special Services Division investigated illegal narcotics sales in Norwalk and greater Fairfield County, identifying three individuals involved in large-scale drug possession and distribution. Arrest operations took place between July 30 and August 1, 2025.

On July 30, 2025, Kevin Daniel Reese, 33, was arrested and charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, four counts of Sale of Narcotics, three counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension, two counts of Conspiracy to Sell a Narcotic Substance, and one count of Conspiracy to Possess a Controlled Substance. At the time of arrest, he faced additional charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotics. Reese was held on a $600,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 14, 2025.

Also on July 30, 2025, Jason Sampson, 36, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Sale of Narcotics. Sampson’s bond was set at $200,000, with a court date of August 14, 2025.

On August 1, 2025, Jaequann Gilbert, 33, was arrested with assistance from Stamford Police’s NOC Unit. Gilbert faces four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, four counts of Sale of Narcotics, four counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension, and one count of Conspiracy to Sell a Narcotic Substance. His bond was set at $450,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on August 15, 2025.