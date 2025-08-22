Norwalk Man Arrested After Rollover Crash Leads to DUI and Narcotics Charges

Norwalk Police arrested Christopher Jon Telesco, 49, of Norwalk after a rollover crash on East Avenue on August 18, 2025. Officers determined he was operating under the influence, and a search uncovered narcotics, controlled substances, cash, and drug paraphernalia. Telesco was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotics, Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Drive in Proper Lane, Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Second Offense). His bond was set at $100,000 with a court date of September 3, 2025.