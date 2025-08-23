Norwalk Man Arrested After Threatening Victim with Ghost Gun During Argument

Norwalk Police arrested Bryan Andrade-Espinoza, 22, of Norwalk after a disturbance on Wall Street on August 18, 2025. Police say Andrade-Espinoza had been drinking at El Mexicano before getting into an argument with the victim, during which he threatened them and later brandished a firearm on Main Street. The victim was able to disarm him and toss the weapon onto a nearby roof, where officers recovered it—later determining it was an unregistered “ghost gun.” Andrade-Espinoza, who does not have a pistol permit, was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with Illegal Carry of a Firearm While Under the Influence, Breach of Peace 2nd, Threatening 2nd with Physical Threat, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm with No Serial Number. His bond was set at $100,000.

