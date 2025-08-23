Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested After Threatening Victim with Ghost Gun During Argument

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 22, 2025

Norwalk Police arrested Bryan Andrade-Espinoza, 22, of Norwalk after a disturbance on Wall Street on August 18, 2025. Police say Andrade-Espinoza had been drinking at El Mexicano before getting into an argument with the victim, during which he threatened them and later brandished a firearm on Main Street. The victim was able to disarm him and toss the weapon onto a nearby roof, where officers recovered it—later determining it was an unregistered “ghost gun.” Andrade-Espinoza, who does not have a pistol permit, was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with Illegal Carry of a Firearm While Under the Influence, Breach of Peace 2nd, Threatening 2nd with Physical Threat, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm with No Serial Number. His bond was set at $100,000.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

