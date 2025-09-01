Norwalk

Norwalk Mother Arrested After Infant Rescued from Unattended Kiddie Pool

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 31, 2025

Norwalk Police have arrested Carla Sanchez, 26, of Norwalk in connection with a July 12th incident in which her one-year-old child was found unresponsive in a backyard kiddie pool. Officer Vazquez responded to the Vollmer Avenue home, performed life-saving measures that revived the child, and the infant was later treated at Norwalk Hospital and fully recovered. Following an investigation by Norwalk Police Special Victims Unit and the Department of Children and Families, Sanchez turned herself in on August 26th and was charged with two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. She was held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 9, 2025.

