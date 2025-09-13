Norwalk Police Announce Arrest in September 9 Shooting

NORWALK, Conn. — On Wednesday, September 9, 2025, at approximately 11:34 p.m., Norwalk Police Combined Dispatch was notified by Norwalk Hospital that a 43-year-old female had arrived at the Emergency Department with gunshot wounds to her legs.

Initial witness accounts indicated the victim was struck by gunfire while walking on Coldspring Street. A patrol response and area search found no evidence supporting that report. Subsequent investigation determined the victim was shot at a residence on Coldspring Street by her friend’s step-father, Hugo Arturo Avilia-Garcia, 53, of Norwalk. Avilia-Garcia then transported the victim to Norwalk Hospital. He was taken into custody without incident.

Members of the Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau executed a court-authorized search warrant at the residence. Detectives recovered a shell casing; a firearm was not located. This remains an active investigation.

Arrest Information

Arrestee: Hugo Arturo Avilia-Garcia, 53, Norwalk, CT

Hugo Arturo Avilia-Garcia, 53, Norwalk, CT Charges: Assault in the First Degree; Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree; Risk of Injury to a Child

Assault in the First Degree; Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree; Risk of Injury to a Child Bond: $500,000

$500,000 Court Date: September 24, 2025

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau.