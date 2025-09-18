Norwalk PD Makes Arrest in 89-Unit Storage Burglary; Firearms Among Stolen Items

On July 1, 2024, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a report of a commercial burglary at CubeSmart, 162 Bouton Street. Detectives responded, and Detective Barron assumed the investigation.

The investigation determined that 89 storage units had been entered and numerous items were stolen, including firearms. Over the next year, Detective Barron obtained multiple search and seizure warrants, analyzed hours of video, and worked with other law enforcement agencies to develop leads and identify suspects.

As a result, Detective Barron identified Tylon Gardner as a suspect. In July 2025, Stamford Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Gardner, and on September 10, 2025, Detective Barron executed the warrant and arrested Gardner at Stamford Superior Court.

Gardner is charged with five counts of third-degree burglary; five counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary; first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny; third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny; two counts of theft of a firearm; and two counts of conspiracy to commit theft of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000, and his next court date is September 24, 2025.