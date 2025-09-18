Norwalk

Norwalk PD Makes Arrest in 89-Unit Storage Burglary; Firearms Among Stolen Items

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 16, 2025

On July 1, 2024, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a report of a commercial burglary at CubeSmart, 162 Bouton Street. Detectives responded, and Detective Barron assumed the investigation.

The investigation determined that 89 storage units had been entered and numerous items were stolen, including firearms. Over the next year, Detective Barron obtained multiple search and seizure warrants, analyzed hours of video, and worked with other law enforcement agencies to develop leads and identify suspects.

As a result, Detective Barron identified Tylon Gardner as a suspect. In July 2025, Stamford Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Gardner, and on September 10, 2025, Detective Barron executed the warrant and arrested Gardner at Stamford Superior Court.

Gardner is charged with five counts of third-degree burglary; five counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary; first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny; third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny; two counts of theft of a firearm; and two counts of conspiracy to commit theft of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000, and his next court date is September 24, 2025.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk Arrest After Westport Ave Threat; Loaded Handgun With Defaced Serial Number Seized

Sep 17, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Police Announce Arrest in September 9 Shooting

Sep 11, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Mother Arrested After Infant Rescued from Unattended Kiddie Pool

Aug 31, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk Arrest After Westport Ave Threat; Loaded Handgun With Defaced Serial Number Seized

Sep 17, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport Police Department Urges Residents and Visitors to Always Lock Cars

Sep 17, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Pedestrian Struck

Sep 16, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Car Hits House

Sep 16, 2025 Stephen Krauchick