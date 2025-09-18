Norwalk

Norwalk Arrest After Westport Ave Threat; Loaded Handgun With Defaced Serial Number Seized

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 17, 2025

On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a male had displayed a handgun and threatened to shoot the caller on Westport Avenue. Responding officers located an individual matching the suspect description; as they approached, the suspect—later identified as Isaiah Mitchell, 21—was seen removing a handgun from his waistband and passing it into the passenger side of a nearby vehicle. Officers detained Mitchell and two individuals in the vehicle without incident and secured the firearm. The on-scene investigation determined Mitchell had also entered the T-Mobile store during the incident and caused a disturbance prior to threatening the original caller. The recovered handgun had a defaced serial number and was loaded with 11 .40-caliber rounds in the magazine. Mitchell was arrested at the scene without incident. He is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit; first-degree threatening; possession of a large-capacity magazine; alteration of a firearm serial number; carrying a firearm while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs; and second-degree breach of peace. Bond was set at $500,000, with a court date of October 6, 2025.

