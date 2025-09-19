Norwalk

Fire On Da Roof!

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 19, 2025

Firefighters responded this afternoon to Garavel Subaru on Main Avenue in Norwalk after a reported solar panel fire broke out on the roof. Crews quickly arrived on scene around 3:03 p.m. to address the incident and ensure the flames did not spread further into the dealership building.

The blaze was confined to rooftop solar panels, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Firefighters remained on scene to secure the area and investigate the cause of the fire.

