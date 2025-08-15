Westport

Westport Launches Back-to-School & Afterschool Care Campaign

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 15, 2025

With the first day of school just weeks away, Westport Human Services is calling on the community to support its annual Back-to-School and Afterschool Care Campaign. The initiative ensures local children have the supplies, clothing, and after-school resources they need, with opportunities for donors to contribute through monetary gifts, Walmart gift cards, or items from the department’s Amazon Wishlist.

Donations help provide essential school items and fund after-school scholarships for elementary-aged children, offering safe and enriching activities for working families. Contributions can be made online, in person, or by mail, with drop-offs and check donations accepted at Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Monday through Friday, from 9 AM to 4 PM.

