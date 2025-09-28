Walk the Extra Mile at Compo Beach with Rach’s Hope! Fourth Annual Family Fun Walk – Sunday, October 5, 2025 at 3 PM

Westport, CT — Lace up your sneakers, grab your family and friends, and head to Compo Beach on Sunday, October 5th at 3:00 p.m. for Rach’s Hope Family Fun Walk: Walk the Extra Mile 2025. This heartwarming and lively event combines community, music, food, and fun—all in support of families facing the unimaginable challenges of critical illness.

Hosted by Fairfield County non-profit Rach’s Hope, this one-mile beach walk has quickly become a cherished annual tradition. Walkers of all ages will join together at Ned Dimes Marina to celebrate community spirit, honor the legacy of Rachel Doran (Staples High School Class of 2015), and raise funds to provide food, transportation, and lodging for families with children in Intensive Care Units across the country.

Adding a special touch to the walk, participants are invited to join Rachel’s grandfather as he continues his inspiring personal pledge to walk 1,000 miles each year in her memory.

The afternoon doesn’t stop at the finish line—guests can look forward to:

● Live acoustic music from Fairfield’s own Ellis Island Acoustic

● Fresh, hot slices from Pizza Pie Wagon gourmet pizza truck

● Beer and wine compliments of Greens Farms Spirit Shop

● Signature black-and-white cookies

● Exclusive Rach’s Hope swag!

“This event is about more than just taking steps by the beach,” said Lisa Doran, of Rach’s Hope. “It’s about walking together—shoulder to shoulder—with families who need our strength, our resources, and our love.”

All proceeds directly support Rach’s Hope’s mission to ease the financial and emotional burden for families during the toughest moments of their lives.

This is a rain-or-shine celebration. Tickets and donations can be made at RachsHope.org.

Event Details:

● Sunday, October 5, 2025

● 3:00 p.m.

● Compo Beach – Ned Dimes Marina, Westport, CT

● Tickets, donations & info: RachsHope.org

About Rach’s Hope:

Founded in memory of Rachel Doran, who passed away at 21 after a critical illness, Rach’s Hope, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) Connecticut non-profit dedicated to helping families nationwide with children in intensive care units.