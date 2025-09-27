Westport

Westport Fire Department Awarded a Grant for Swiftwater Rescue Training

Sep 25, 2025

Westport, CT – September 25, 2025 – The Westport Fire Department has been awarded a federal grant of $94,952 through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. The AFG program is a highly competitive national initiative that helps fire departments across the country strengthen their emergency response capabilities.

This award will fund swiftwater rescue technician training for Westport firefighters. The program will include hands-on, scenario-based instruction in moving water environments, providing firefighters with the critical skills to perform rescues during flooding, coastal incidents, and other water emergencies. With Westport’s proximity to rivers, streams, and Long Island Sound, the training will ensure the department is fully prepared to protect residents and support neighboring communities through regional mutual aid.

“Our firefighters are often called to respond to emergencies during severe weather and flooding events in our community,” said Fire Chief Nicholas Marsan. “This funding provides us with the resources to receive advanced training that will keep both our residents and our first responders safe during rescue operations.”

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker added, “We are grateful for this grant, which ensures our department is prepared with the highest level of readiness. Investing in our firefighters’ training is ultimately an investment in community safety.”

The award comes at a critical time as Connecticut and other coastal communities continue to face an increase in extreme weather events and flooding. By strengthening water rescue readiness, this grant helps ensure Westport remains resilient in the face of these challenges.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program provides direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments nationwide to help them meet their firefighting and emergency response needs. The program focuses on ensuring that first responders have the tools and training necessary to protect the public and emergency personnel from fire and other hazards.

The Westport Fire Department extends its appreciation to FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security for this award, and to the Town of Westport leadership for their continued support of public safety initiatives.

