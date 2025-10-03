GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ONLINE CLIMATE RISK MAPPING TOOL FOR HOMEOWNERS AND BUSINESSES

New Tool Provides Property-Specific Risk Assessments for Flooding, Wildfires, Wind, and Extreme Heat

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Insurance Department (CID) Commissioner Andrew N. Mais today announced the launch of a free online risk mapping tool that allows Connecticut homeowners and businesses to assess their property’s risk from flooding, wildfires, and other perils to better understand their insurance needs.

Provided through a public-partnership between CID and First Street, a leading global provider of physical climate risk data and analytics, the mapping tool gives residents access to property-level data through interactive maps and risk-rating reports. By simply entering an address, homeowners and businesses can immediately see their property’s exposure to a range of climate-related risks such as flooding, wildfire, hurricane winds, extreme heat and air quality.

“This is an important piece in our statewide commitment to build resilience throughout Connecticut communities,” Governor Lamont said. “It also is a great example of our administration leveraging effective public-private partnerships to help our residents and businesses.”

Connecticut is the first state to make this mapping tool available to all its residents.

This need for enhanced risk assessments for homeowners and businesses was evidenced by the sudden and catastrophic flooding experienced in parts of western Connecticut during a major rainfall in August 2024.

“Many of the affected property owners did not have flood insurance because they did not believe they were at risk,” Commissioner Mais said. “Homeowner’s insurance policies traditionally do not cover flood damage, yet nearly half of all flood damage occurs outside FEMA-designated flood zones.”

Commissioner Mais said First Street’s easy-to-use mapping tool is a marked improvement over the static FEMA flood maps that have existed for years, offering forward-looking models that can predict risk for decades to come.

“Providing residents with clear, property-specific information is a critical step in helping people understand and prepare for the risks we face today,” Commissioner Mais said during remarks today at CID’s annual Insuring the Future Climate Summit in Hartford. “The First Street solution will give residents a more accurate assessment of their property risk in making insurance decisions.”

The governor and commissioner encourage users to share the link with friends and neighbors to maximize its use.

“Climate risk is a reality today, not tomorrow,” Matthew Eby, founder and CEO of First Street, said. “With natural disasters on the rise, we want to help people make smarter, more informed decisions about insurance, preparedness, and long-term resilience. The way to make that happen is by offering them science-backed, peer-reviewed data about their exposure.”

The tool can be accessed by visiting portal.ct.gov/cid/resource-library/free-climate-risk-mapping-tool. It can also be accessed through the Flood Insurance Information Center page of the CID website.

For more resources and information on any insurance matter, visit the CID website at ct.gov/cid.