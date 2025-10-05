GOVERNOR LAMONT PROCLAIMS OCTOBER AS DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARENESS MONTH

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has proclaimed October 2025 as Disability Employment Awareness Month in Connecticut. This proclamation honors the contributions and achievements of Connecticut residents with disabilities in the workplace. This year marks the 80th anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Disability Employment Awareness Month is a significant time to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities,” Governor Lamont said. “It highlights the importance of inclusive employment policies and practices that benefit both employers and employees. Connecticut is dedicated to fostering an inclusive workforce where people of all abilities are appreciated and integrated into the business community, enriching the diverse tapestry of our workplace and our state.”

The Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services helps individuals with disabilities find, keep, and advance in their jobs. The state agency offers various services such as vocational counseling, job search assistance, on-the-job training, and support for employers.

“This 80th anniversary of Disability Employment Awareness Month is a time to recognize the importance of inclusive employment and honor the contributions of people with disabilities in the workforce,” Aging and Disability Services Commissioner Amy Porter said. “The 2025 theme, Celebrating Value and Talent, calls on employers, communities, and governments to work together to build a workforce that truly values both talent and inclusion.”

“The contributions of individuals with disabilities in our workplaces help make our communities stronger and more inclusive,” Developmental Services Commissioner Jordan Scheff said. “The Connecticut Department of Developmental Services celebrates the unique talents and life experiences individuals with disabilities bring to the workplace and we’re committed to advocating for meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities for all individuals we support.”

“Employers throughout Connecticut have 80,000 jobs available and need workers at all career levels,” Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said. “Every employee brings a unique set of skills and abilities to the workplace – it’s what makes our economy strong and competitive. Whether you are brand-new to the job market or an expert in your field, the Connecticut Department of Labor and American Job Centers can help you find a meaningful job.”

Assistance for jobseekers with disabilities is available virtually and in-person. For more information:

Visit the Department of Aging and Disability Services website for more information on employment and other services available to people with disabilities at ct.gov/ads.

Connect with the Department of Developmental Services to get resources and job information for individuals with intellectual disabilities at ct.gov/dds.

Visit one of the Connecticut Department of Labor’s American Job Centers (appointments are recommended). More information is available at portal.ct.gov/ajc.

Explore CTHires, which serves as a one-stop resource to search for jobs, create a resume, and find training. More information is available at portal.ct.gov/cthires.

Attend one of several job fairs that are scheduled across the state. For a full schedule, visit portal.ct.gov/dol/divisions/american-job-centers/recruitment-events.