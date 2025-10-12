GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF YOUTH SERVICE-LEARNING TRAINING

Training Webinars Available at No Cost to Participants

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Higher Education Commissioner Timothy D. Larson today announced the availability of a Youth Service-Learning Training Series that is being offered at no cost to participants in a series of webinars that will be held during the 2025-2026 school year between October and April.

Organized by the Connecticut Commission on Community Service, also known as Serve Connecticut, in partnership with the National Youth Leadership Council, this training series is designed for Connecticut high school-aged youths and adult youth development providers, education providers, and organizations that engage with high school-aged youth through service and service-learning. It includes six live, highly interactive 90-minute webinars, including four for high school-aged youths and two for adult providers.

“By participating in these youth service-learning trainings, high school students can develop leadership and project management skills that will serve them well in education, careers, and beyond,” Governor Lamont said. “Just as importantly, they will gain the confidence to turn their ideas into meaningful action, to serve alongside peers and mentors, and to see themselves as changemakers in their own communities. These trainings are more than workshops – they are investments in the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of Connecticut with their vision, compassion, and service.”

“This training series will give both youth and providers practical tools to strengthen their service work and connect it to a larger movement across Connecticut and the nation,” Commissioner Larson said. “By building skills and partnerships, we can help students grow as leaders while creating stronger communities together.”

Serve Connecticut is one of ten state and territorial service commissions that received a 2024 Deepening Youth Service Grant to increase youth service, service-learning, and volunteerism capacity in the state.

The youth-focused content will include understanding leadership styles, communication skills, community asset and challenge mapping, and how to turn ideas for change into action. Provider-focused webinar content will focus on building meaningful youth-adult partnerships and engaging youth to advance organizational mission.

The youth webinars will be held on:

October 16, 2025, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

November 20, 2025, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

March 19, 2026, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

April 16, 2026, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

The provider webinars will be held on:

January 14, 2026, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

February 11, 2026, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

All webinars will be recorded and access to recorded webinars will be provided to registered participants.

For more information and to participate in these webinars, visit servect.org/youth-service-training. For questions, contact Kate Scheuritzel, Serve Connecticut’s director of programs, via email at Kate.Scheuritzel@ct.gov.

Serve Connecticut is a program of the Connecticut Office of Higher Education. It administers AmeriCorps grants on behalf of the state and promotes service and volunteerism.