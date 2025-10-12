GOVERNOR LAMONT, CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ANNOUNCE FEDERAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR ROAD AND BRIDGE REPAIRS FOLLOWING AUGUST 2024 FLOODS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation today announced that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved $25 million in emergency relief funding to reimburse the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) for costs related to road and bridge repairs following the historic August 18, 2024, rain and flooding event that impacted the western portion of the state.

The state applied for the funding after making significant repairs to dozens of roads and bridges that were washed out and damaged by the storm. The funding announced today comes in addition to $3 million in “quick release” emergency relief funds FHWA approved last year, bringing the total federal emergency relief funds allocated to Connecticut for road and bridge repairs due to this storm to $28 million. The total cost of emergency road and bridge repairs resulting from this storm is estimated to be approximately $40 million.

Governor Lamont said, “This reimbursement from the Federal Highway Administration is a big help as we continue recovering from extreme rainfall that impacted Connecticut. As storms grow more frequent and intense, reliable federal support is essential to help Connecticut rebuild resilient infrastructure that can withstand the challenges ahead. Thank you to our Congressional delegation and our federal partners for ensuring Connecticut receives this important funding.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “This $25 million federal funding is a huge win for the Connecticut communities still recovering from last August’s devastating floods. Our delegation fought hard for this critical funding, and I’m proud that we’re delivering real relief to rebuild the roads and bridges destroyed last year. As climate change creates more frequent and destructive storms, we must continue to make long-term investments in climate resilience to prevent future disasters, protect our infrastructure and keep our communities safe.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said, “I saw the devastation of last year’s floods up close and am grateful to CTDOT for their quick action to repair and reopen roads and bridges that were washed out. This federal funding is really important to making sure our state can continue making upgrades so that our infrastructure is more resilient in the face of storms that are getting bigger and more deadly.”

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) said, “I am glad to announce that this $25 million in federal funding will offset Connecticut’s costs to rebuild after the disastrous August 2024 floods that impacted multiple communities. Thanks to the work of Governor Lamont, Commissioner Eucalitto, and dedicated CTDOT employees, our roads and bridges are being restored, and now our state will be reimbursed. I will continue to fight for any resources our state requires as we continue to rebuild.”

U.S. Representative Jim Himes (CT-04) said, “As last year’s flooding demonstrated, states simply cannot contend with the wreckage inflicted by increasingly devastating natural disasters. The Federal Highway Administration’s reimbursement makes good on a basic premise of modern disaster recovery: empower states to fix the immediate problems people face and rely on the federal government to fill in funding gaps. I look forward to working with the Connecticut Congressional delegation to ensure the federal government remains a reliable and robust partner for all states and localities when recovering from disasters.”

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes (CT-05) said, “When extreme weather hit our state, I worked with leaders to act swiftly in ensuring we had the resources to recover. In the Fifth District, there was significant damage to critical infrastructure, businesses and homes. As we continue to rebuild, this federal funding will be vital in completing important repairs and preparing for the future.”

Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said, “We deeply appreciate the continued support of the USDOT and FHWA. The initial quick release emergency relief funds allowed CTDOT to act immediately after historic flooding. This additional reimbursement is vital as it replenishes resources and enables us to continue repairing and strengthening Connecticut’s roads and bridges. Thank you to USDOT Secretary Duffy, FHWA Administrator McMaster, and all of our federal transportation partners for supporting our efforts in Connecticut.”

Following the storm, CTDOT responded immediately to make repairs and reopen impacted roads and bridges. CTDOT used available federal funds to make immediate repairs to get the state moving again. With the emergency relief being granted, those funds will now be replenished and used for the projects originally intended.

Three bridges in Oxford and Southbury are currently in design for a future construction project, with those costs also eligible for emergency relief funds. The state expects to apply for additional emergency relief funding in the future.