Motorcycle Stop in East Norwalk Ends in Foot Chase, Taser Deployment, and Narcotics Arrest

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 12, 2025

NORWALK — On Thursday, October 9, 2025, at about 6:32 p.m., a Norwalk Police Traffic Unit officer conducting evening commute enforcement in East Norwalk attempted to stop a motorcycle seen westbound on Sunset Hill Avenue without a registration plate. As the light turned red, the officer—Officer Wargo on a marked police motorcycle—directed the rider, later identified as Vladimir Ruales-Espinoza, 33, to shut off the bike. Police say he refused and tried to maneuver around the stop. Officer Wargo blocked the escape; the rider dropped the motorcycle and fled on foot, leading to a brief chase across East Avenue. Officer Wargo deployed a department-issued Taser and took Ruales-Espinoza into custody. Additional officers arrived to assist.

During the on-scene investigation, officers located narcotics on the suspect and in the immediate flight path, including two bags of cocaine (102.57g), ten smaller bags of cocaine (11.12g), 15 Xanax bars, and 17 Oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl. Ruales-Espinoza was transported to headquarters and charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics, interfering with an officer, operating under suspension, operating without insurance, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Bond: $200,000. Court date: October 24, 2025. Police say proactive traffic enforcement aimed at speeding and aggressive driving will continue to reduce crime and enhance safety citywide.

