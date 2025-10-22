Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested for Protective Order Violation; Multiple Warrants Served

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 21, 2025

NORWALK — On October 19, 2025, at 2:34 p.m., Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call from a victim reporting that Edgar Mancilla-Giles was outside their residence in violation of an active full no-contact protective order. Patrol officers responded, confirmed the order was in effect and the violation, and learned Mancilla-Giles was wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants; his description was broadcast to additional units. A short time later, officers located Mancilla-Giles in the area of Ely Avenue and took him into custody without incident. He was charged with Criminal Violation of a Protective Order and held on a $100,000 bond with a October 20, 2025 court date.

Mancilla-Giles was also served with the following outstanding warrants: Robbery 2nd, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 2nd, Larceny 3rd, and Risk of Injury to a Child (2 counts) stemming from a July 12, 2025 robbery ($500,000 bond); Threatening 2nd from a June 27, 2025 domestic dispute ($35,000 bond); Burglary 2nd and Larceny 6th from a July 3, 2025 burglary ($75,000 bond); and Failure to Appear 1st from a July 30, 2022 disturbance ($25,000 bond)—all with court dates set for October 20, 2025. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the Domestic Violence Crisis Center hotline 24/7 at 203-588-9097 or dial 911. Arrested: Edgar Mancilla-Giles, 44, of Norwalk, CT.

