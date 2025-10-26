Disturbance at Calf Pasture Beach Leads to Arrest; Drugs and Weapon Recovered

NORWALK, CT — On October 23, 2025, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance at Calf Pasture Beach involving a driver operating erratically and threatening to shoot another motorist. Patrol officers responded, located the suspect BMW X1 traveling on Canfield Avenue, conducted a motor vehicle stop, and detained the operator, identified as Alexander Freedman, 37, of Norwalk, while the investigation proceeded.

Witnesses reported the driver had been speeding, driving recklessly, and performing donuts in the parking lot, and that when confronted, he threatened to shoot the individual with a gun from his vehicle. A search of the BMW recovered several vape cartridges, a glass jar of liquid hashish, multiple jars and bags of marijuana with a total combined weight of 4.817 pounds, and a metal impact weapon. Freedman was placed under arrest without incident.

Freedman was charged with Threatening in the Second Degree, Breach of Peace in the Second Degree, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Possession with Intent to Sell 1 Kilogram or More of a Cannabis Substance, Sale of 1 Kilogram or More of a Cannabis Substance, Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation of Restricted Substances, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Renew Registration. He was held on a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 6, 2025.