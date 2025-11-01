Norwalk

Norwalk Driver Charged in July Pedestrian Death

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 31, 2025

NORWALK — Norwalk Police arrested Marc Owens, 56, of Norwalk, in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash on July 12, 2025 that claimed the life of 84-year-old Josephine Pimpinella. At 10:16 a.m., multiple 911 calls reported a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck near 133 Connecticut Avenue. First responders from Norwalk Police, Fire, and Norwalk Hospital EMS found Ms. Pimpinella with serious injuries after she was hit while crossing the driveway entrance; she was transported to Norwalk Hospital, where she later died.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit and detectives processed the scene, gathered evidence, canvassed for witnesses and surveillance, and conducted a forensic reconstruction. Following the investigation, Officer Wasilewski obtained an arrest warrant; on October 28, 2025, Owens turned himself in at Norwalk Police Headquarters and was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, Distracted Driving (not by cell phone), and Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian; bond was set at $50,000, with a court date of November 10, 2025.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

