Norwalk Driver Charged in July Pedestrian Death

NORWALK — Norwalk Police arrested Marc Owens, 56, of Norwalk, in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash on July 12, 2025 that claimed the life of 84-year-old Josephine Pimpinella. At 10:16 a.m., multiple 911 calls reported a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck near 133 Connecticut Avenue. First responders from Norwalk Police, Fire, and Norwalk Hospital EMS found Ms. Pimpinella with serious injuries after she was hit while crossing the driveway entrance; she was transported to Norwalk Hospital, where she later died.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit and detectives processed the scene, gathered evidence, canvassed for witnesses and surveillance, and conducted a forensic reconstruction. Following the investigation, Officer Wasilewski obtained an arrest warrant; on October 28, 2025, Owens turned himself in at Norwalk Police Headquarters and was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, Distracted Driving (not by cell phone), and Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian; bond was set at $50,000, with a court date of November 10, 2025.