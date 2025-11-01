Norwalk

Norwalk Police Seize 10.75 Pounds of Illegal Cannabis at Kings Tobacco & Vape; One Arrested

NORWALK — On October 30, 2025, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division executed a search and seizure warrant at Kings Tobacco & Vape, 2 Main Street, as part of an investigation into smoke shops suspected of selling cannabis without a state license. Investigators recovered 10.75 pounds of illegal marijuana and cannabis items—including 5.35 lbs flower, 2.61 lbs edibles, and 2.79 lbs THC vape products—from throughout the store, including a locked safe, along with $4,632 in cash; they also seized four nitrous oxide canisters, noting FDA warnings that inhalation misuse can cause serious injury or death.

Police arrested Alzanam Belal Almutasim, 20, of Yonkers, NY, on charges of Violation of restricted substances; Possession with intent to sell over 1 kg of cannabis; Possession of paraphernalia; Sale of 1 kg or more of cannabis; Municipal vape shop ordinance violation; and Illegal sales of cannabis. Bond was set at $10,000, with a court date of November 17, 2025.

