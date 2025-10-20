Westport

Westport Police Department Advisory – MetroNorth Railroad Announces Saugatuck PedestrianBridge Closures

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 19, 2025

(Westport, CT) Notification was recently received from Metro North Railroad of their intention to periodically close the pedestrian bridge over the Saugatuck River. These closures are reported to be in connection with an improvement project that is slated to run from Monday, October 27, to Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Beginning on October 27, Metro North Railroad will begin a project intended to make critical safety repairs to the pedestrian bridge connecting the Westport (Saugatuck) Railroad Station to Ferry Lane East. This construction will require that the bridge be kept in a closed position and will require a deviation of all marine traffic.

This project will also necessitate periodic closures of the pedestrian walkway. Metro North anticipates having to close the bridge to foot traffic approximately four to six times during the one month anticipated duration of the project. These closures will take place from 11:00pm to 6:00am while work is on-going.

Commuters should be aware of these occasional closures during this period and are encouraged to seek alternate routes and/or other means of transportation to the Saugatuck Railroad Station.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

